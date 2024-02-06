Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 356,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 1,941,743 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

