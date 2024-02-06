Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 246,390 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,390 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.11% of Equifax worth $250,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.61. 239,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

