Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 93,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.44% of NXP Semiconductors worth $227,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.08. 1,324,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,569. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.