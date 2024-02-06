Van ECK Associates Corp Has $291.06 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 889.26% of Kellanova worth $291,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE K traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. 717,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

