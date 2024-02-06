Van ECK Associates Corp Has $345.33 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $345,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after buying an additional 339,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,128,000 after buying an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,894. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

