Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,535,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.65. 3,785,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,430,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

