Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,798,867 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798,867 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for about 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $593,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,246,000 after buying an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 237,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,173,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after buying an additional 1,449,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 658,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,201. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

