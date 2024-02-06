Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 304,492 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,754,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $303,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

