Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 467,772 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.16% of Allegion worth $289,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $126.20. 73,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

