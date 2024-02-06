Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VOX opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $129.36.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

