Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 244.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 260,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 158,264 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,424,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

