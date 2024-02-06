Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,148. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.