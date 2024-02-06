Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,465 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,221,000 after acquiring an additional 881,140 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 174.7% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 35,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,890,000 after buying an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,985,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,771,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 billion, a PE ratio of 335.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

