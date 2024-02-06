Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 19,856 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,304,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,864,000 after purchasing an additional 729,437 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. 8,163,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,407,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

