Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 35,241 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. 12,396,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,439,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

