Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of META traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.46. 12,338,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,556,881. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

