Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,857 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 39.6% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.16. 684,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.64 and a 200-day moving average of $408.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

