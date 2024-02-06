Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 822 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $780.31. 176,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,542. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $784.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $13,288,324. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

