Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

GE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,746. General Electric has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

