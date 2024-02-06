Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $384.56. The stock had a trading volume of 627,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $393.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

