Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.40. The stock had a trading volume of 668,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

