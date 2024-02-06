Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $13.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.50. 2,538,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,761. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

