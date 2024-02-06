Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 19,753 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $172.43. 2,696,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $173.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

