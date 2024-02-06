Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,874 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.15. The stock has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,424 shares of company stock worth $104,118,446. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

