Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

