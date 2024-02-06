Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $126.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,858. The stock has a market cap of $321.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

