Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.