Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,491. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

