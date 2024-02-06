Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLD traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,065. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.