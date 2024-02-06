Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,660. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

