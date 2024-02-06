Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.