Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

