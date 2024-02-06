Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. 2,629,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,527. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

