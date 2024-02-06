Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,869. The company has a market capitalization of $344.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $246.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

