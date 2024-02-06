Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 16.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.26. 1,302,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,992. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $246.01. The firm has a market cap of $344.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.69 and a 200-day moving average of $224.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

