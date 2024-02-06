Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,299. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $357,663.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,376.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

