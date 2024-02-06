Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.13 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Activity

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 38,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.