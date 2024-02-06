Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $111-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.59 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $357,663.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,376.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

