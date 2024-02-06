Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.72

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.58, with a volume of 146723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $828,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,817. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

