Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 49,329 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. 4,172,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,551,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

