Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0385 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and $8,626.67 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,843.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.19 or 0.00548937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00057232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00290422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00166789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,669,385 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

