Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.92.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

