Vestis (VSTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Vestis has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vestis stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

