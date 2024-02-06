Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VHI. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of VHI traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.20. 113,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,118. The company has a market cap of C$227.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.37.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.169873 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

