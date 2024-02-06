Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VHI. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Vitalhub Price Performance
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.169873 earnings per share for the current year.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
