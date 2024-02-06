Vivo Capital LLC Acquires 534,433 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,433 shares during the period. Olema Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OLMA stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLMA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 131,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,542,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,192 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $62,293.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,195,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 131,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,542,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,146 shares of company stock worth $1,232,416 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

