Vivo Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,913,349 Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,913,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000. Savara accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,198 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $1,887,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Savara by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 761,326 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Stock Up 0.2 %

Savara stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,261. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SVRA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Savara

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

