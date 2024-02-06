Vivo Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,203,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,523,000. Soleno Therapeutics comprises about 11.7% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 32.06% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,471,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insider Activity

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $3,331,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,673.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,167 shares of company stock worth $7,158,557. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLNO traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 220,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

