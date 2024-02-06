Vivo Capital LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157,894 shares during the quarter. IO Biotech accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 9.37% of IO Biotech worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in IO Biotech by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,185 shares during the period.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 37,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,717. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.51. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.