Vivo Capital LLC Invests $11.90 Million in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,608,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,000. COMPASS Pathways makes up 1.5% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 3.51% of COMPASS Pathways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $398,777. 23.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CMPS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

