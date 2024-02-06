VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VOXX International Stock Up 3.7 %

VOXX stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.30.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in VOXX International by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

